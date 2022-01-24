WPD looking for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to officials, Anthony Nicholas Towle’s last known date of contact was Dec. 25, 2021.

Towle, 35, is 5′11 and weights approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a goatee and a pierced lower lip.

Anyone with information on Towle is asked to call 910-343-3609.

