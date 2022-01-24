Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD looking for missing man

Anthony Towle
Anthony Towle(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to officials, Anthony Nicholas Towle’s last known date of contact was Dec. 25, 2021.

Towle, 35, is 5′11 and weights approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a goatee and a pierced lower lip.

Anyone with information on Towle is asked to call 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays for Monday, January 24
Wilmington Police Department
Video appears to show WPD patrol car spinning on ice
Roethlisberger heard about Mooney's nightmare of a road trip and made it up to her with a...
Oak Island woman gets gift from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger
Man arrested after firing gun in public
According to the Wilmington Police Department, units responded to the 6200 block of Market St....
Pedestrian dies after getting hit with truck on Market St.

Latest News

Here's how you can file your taxes for free in New Hanover
Local programs offer free tax preparation in New Hanover
According to the Wilmington Police Department, units responded to the 6200 block of Market St....
Pedestrian dies after getting hit with truck on Market St.
School closures and delays for Monday, January 24
Wilmington Police Department
Video appears to show WPD patrol car spinning on ice