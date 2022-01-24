State COVID-19 positive test rate hits record high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has hit another record high for its COVID-19 positive test rate.

Data from the state Department of Health and Human Services says 37.8% of total tests for COVID-19 were positive on Saturday, the most recent day the department has data for.

This shows the percentage of tests that are positive over the last month in North Carolina. (NCDHHS)

Here is how Eastern Carolina counties look for positive testing rate, with some below the state average, and some above:

NCDHHS percent positive by county (NCDHHS.gov)

Hospitalizations also hit a record high in North Carolina, with DHHS data showing 4,896 people hospitalized with the virus Sunday.

