‘Sometimes it takes cold weather to make people realize they need help’: Organization hands out hot meals in cold weather

“Sometimes it takes cold weather to make people realize that they need extra help and extra resources,” said Major Ken Morris of the Salvation Army.(MGN)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ice was hanging from the sign of the Salvation Army location in Wilmington on Sunday morning. Just one of the effects of the brutally cold temperatures over the weekend.

Often overlooked during these winter storms are the people who don’t have a shelter from the cold at all.

“Sometimes it takes cold weather to make people realize that they need extra help and extra resources,” said Major Ken Morris of the Salvation Army.

Morris has been with the Salvation Army for many years. The organization provides hot meals seven days a week for anyone who is is need. They even hand out coats for those who need one ahead of freezing temperatures.

They often see repeat people, but also see some new faces too. The need for their assistance really picks up, however, when temperatures start to drop.

“It’s very rewarding working with the Salvation Army,” said Morris. “We’re very happy in this community and the way that this community works together.”

The building on 2nd Street also hosts a shelter, but they’re only allowed to operate at 50% capacity right now due to rules enforced by the Health Department.

“Normally when we have cold weather, we can open up the lobby, the dining room, and let folks come in and spend the night,” Morris says. “But because of COVID, we’re not able to do that right now.”

Their goal, to let people know that they have resources available to them. That cold weather or not, they have someone there for them.

“We all work together to see if we can do the most good for the most people,” said Morris.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

