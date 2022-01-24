Senior Connect
Pedestrian dies after getting hit with truck on Market St.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, units responded to the 6200 block of Market St.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, units responded to the 6200 block of Market St. at approximately 10 p.m. (Source: Gray News)(Source: Gray News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian died after a collision involving a pickup truck Sunday night on Market Street.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, units responded to the 6200 block of Market St. at approximately 10 p.m.

“Upon units’ arrival, they found the victim, a 42-year-old male, lying on the side of the roadway,” the WPD stated in a news release. “The driver of the pickup truck stopped and called 911. The victim died from his injuries at the scene. The victim may have been walking down the center lane or was crossing the street at the time of the crash.”

Officials say that the driver of the truck has not been charged at this time, and that the case is still under investigation.

The victim’s name is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

