Local programs offer free tax preparation in New Hanover

NEW HANOVER, N.C. (WECT) - Two local programs will be offering free tax preparation to the local community this tax season. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, and AARP Tax Aide programs focus on serving seniors and low-income people, but anybody is welcome to make an appointment.

NHC Senior Resource Center:

Via VITA, you can call 910-798-6416 to learn how to drop off your taxes, or schedule an online appointment starting Jan. 25. This location operates Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. Appointments will begin January 31.

Carolina Beach Community Center:

Also via the VITA program, you can call 910-620-8267 to learn how to drop off your taxes, or schedule a virtual appointment when they become available. The services will be available on Monday-Friday from 2-3 p.m. and on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. starting February.

NHC Main Library:

You can prepare your taxes with the AARP Tax Aide program by scheduling an in-person appointment now at 910-742-0814. Appointments will start on February 1 and run until April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday with extended hours until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

