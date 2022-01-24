‘It could be an icy mess’: Fire department urging everyone to check outdoor, uninsulated pipes

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) -As things are melting after a cold weekend, the Elizabethtown Fire Department is urging everyone to check their outside pipes at home, especially if they were not insulated.

“It could be an icy mess if you don’t cut your water off in time, and it could also cause some flooding and damage to property,” said Fire Chief Hollis Freeman.

It’s important to check them to make sure that nothing froze and caused the pipes to crack. If they do crack, this will cause water to leak and could possibly damage your property.

While freezing days are few and far between in Southeastern North Carolina, Chief Freeman wants everyone to be prepared if we do see another day or so with winter weather. “Just make sure that if you have any outside water lines, that are exposed to the outside, to the elements, make sure they are insulated,” Chief Freeman said. “Also make that you know where your water cut offs are, and if not, contact your local municipality or county government.”

Chief Freeman said they’ve already responded to a call about a sprinkler line that froze and there was damage to the system. He’s hoping this serves as a reminder to others to check your pipes now before it’s too late.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.