Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Human smuggling suspect from Florida released without bond

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the...
Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Florida man arrested for human smuggling after the bodies of four people were found near the Canada and U.S. border during a blizzard has been released from jail without having to pay bond.

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.

He is not charged in the deaths.

Federal Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer of Minnesota didn’t order bond Monday, but said Shand must obey several release conditions.

Shand had to surrender his passport.

He is only allowed to travel to Florida and Minnesota, where court proceedings will take place.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays for Monday, January 24
Wilmington Police Department
Video appears to show WPD patrol car spinning on ice
According to the Wilmington Police Department, units responded to the 6200 block of Market St....
Pedestrian dies after getting hit with truck on Market St.
Roethlisberger heard about Mooney's nightmare of a road trip and made it up to her with a...
Oak Island woman gets gift from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger
Man arrested after firing gun in public

Latest News

Ayaansh Kumar purchased $1700 worth of furniture using his mom's online Walmart account.
Toddler spends nearly $2000 on mom's online Walmart account
FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves...
Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77
Police said Sophia Simm-Bankston, 56, and Curtis Keith Bankston, 55, kept eight people with...
Georgia pastor, wife accused of keeping 8 people with disabilities locked in basement
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed