Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Flying sausages lead dog missing for days to safety

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When all else failed, rescuers in England used ingenuity, technology and cured meats to lead a stranded dog to safety.

Millie, a Jack Russell mix, had gotten away from her owner Jan. 13 and was stranded in the mudflats of Hampshire, England. Officials were worried about the threat of a rising tide, but the spooked dog wouldn’t cooperate with rescuers.

After two days, rescuers were out of options. As a last resort, “Operation Sausage Salvation” was born.

Millie, a Jack Russell mix, had gotten away from her owner and was stranded in the mudflats of...
Millie, a Jack Russell mix, had gotten away from her owner and was stranded in the mudflats of Hampshire, England. After two days, rescuers managed to lure her to safety using sausages tied to drones.(Source: Denmead Drone Search and Rescue via CNN)

A sausage was tied to a drone, which then hovered over Millie’s position. The tantalizing treat lured the stubborn – and hungry – dog nearly 1,000 feet to safety.

Millie’s owners were relieved to have her back.

Rescuers said the sausage idea was crazy, but they’d definitely use it again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

School closures and delays for Monday, January 24
Roethlisberger heard about Mooney's nightmare of a road trip and made it up to her with a...
Oak Island woman gets gift from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger
Wilmington Police Department
Video appears to show WPD patrol car spinning on ice
Man arrested after firing gun in public
Wilmington police respond to a shooting at a mini-mart

Latest News

Volunteers rescued a runaway dog from dangerous mudflats by luring her to safety with sausages...
Take a look: Drone with sausage on string saves stranded dog
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese
The victim’s widow says she’s glad to know the person believed to be responsible for her...
Man accused of fatally shooting father after argument outside Chuck E. Cheese
Cal Fire emphasizes that a fire this size in January and in conditions this dry is concerning.
Unusual winter wildfire in Calif. burns more than 1,000 acres