First Alert Forecast: below-average temperatures returning midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast on this Monday features another frigid ending in the 30s. Warmer 50s will once again be in play Tuesday until a cold front pushes through, knocking highs back to the chilly 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will dip below freezing again with 20s likely.

Rain chances remain marginal as early-week high pressure give way to a developing low to the south. This could bring about a couple showers Tuesday night. A better shot of rain will enter the fold by week’s end. Catch those details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your free WECT Weather App.

