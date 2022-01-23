Senior Connect
Video appears to show WPD patrol car spinning on ice

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A video circulating on social media pages including Instagram appears to show a Wilmington Police Department patrol car intentionally sliding in circles in a slippery parking lot during this weekend’s ice storm.

WECT reached out to WPD for comment and received the following statement: “We have launched an internal investigation and this is now a personnel matter. At the conclusion of this investigation, we will take the appropriate action based on all the facts. Thank you to all that have brought this matter to our attention.”

The names of the officers involved have not been released.

