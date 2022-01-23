School closures and delays for Monday, January 24

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a list of delayed openings and school closures for Monday, January 24, 2022:

Bladen County Schools

Bladen County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay due to travel concerns with icy road conditions remaining on some roadways.

Duplin County Schools

Duplin County Schools will be closed for students Monday due to icy conditions. Staff will have an optional teacher workday.

Sampson County Schools

Sampson County schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

This list will be updated.

