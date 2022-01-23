Senior Connect
Man arrested after firing gun in public

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged with recklessly firing a gun near Independence Boulevard.

Wilmington Police say Jack Battle Day, 22, was firing a gun while walking down the road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. He was arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm in a Reckless Manner, Going Armed to the Terror of People, and Disorderly Conduct.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

