First Alert Forecast: bitter cold start, slowly warming up

By Claire Fry
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday morning! Friday and Saturday were both First Alert Action Days that well-delivered a wintry mix of conditions across the Cape Fear Region. While the system may be gone, storm impacts will remain for the mornings to come with refreezing likely during the overnight hours on bridges, overpasses, trees, and other outdoor surfaces.

Expect temperatures to reach into the 40s after a day in the lower and middle 30s. Please continue to avoid travel unless critical as this ice melts. Think: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Continue to stay safe and warm with us!

More below-average temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s stamp the next few days. Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

