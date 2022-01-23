Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Crews working Saturday to treat the roads before a refreeze

Crews were hard at work over the weekend, treating the roads before temperatures dropped again.
Crews were hard at work over the weekend, treating the roads before temperatures dropped again.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a rare occasion in southeastern North Carolina, but an ice storm left crews from the city of Wilmington and NCDOT hard at work on Saturday.

“You guys have a lot of ice near the coast instead of snow, and that’s been a challenge for us today because we can’t scrape ice immediately,” said Public Relations Officer for NCDOT Andrew Barksdale.

Around 40 trucks were in and around New Hanover County Friday night through Saturday afternoon treating the roads.

After severe icing caused some closures across the region, especially bridges and overpasses.

A sight that a lot of people from the area aren’t used to seeing, or driving in.

“I haven’t seen any snow, ice, or anything in a long time,” said North Carolina resident David Giarratana.

Crews worked throughout the night Friday, when the roads were in the worst condition, and will be working until the effects from the storm are cleared.

They were busy salting the roads early Saturday morning, eventually bringing trucks out to start scraping them as the ice began to melt.

“The temperatures are going to be really cold tonight and unusually cold,” said Barksdale. “So you’re going to have some icy patches, especially near bridges.”

The storm leaving southeastern North Carolina with brutally cold temperatures, and a chance at even more ice heading into Sunday morning.

“People will have to be patient and be very cautious on the road especially tomorrow morning with the threat of black ice,” said Barksdale.

NCDOT and officials urge anyone that is driving on Saturday night or Sunday morning before the sun melts the ice, to practice extra caution and drive slower than usual.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Jan. 22, 2022
First Alert Forecast: wintry system exits, bitter cold temperatures remain
Winter storm closes roads in the region
Wilmington police respond to a shooting at a mini-mart
Wilbert Lamont Robinson
Triple murder suspect, wearing hospital gown and handcuffed to gurney, appears before judge
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook

Latest News

Man arrested after firing gun in public
Roethlisberger heard about Mooney's nightmare of a road trip and made it up to her with a...
Oak Island woman gets gift from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger
Team coverage of weather
Team coverage round-up of the winter storm in southeastern North Carolina
Wilmington police respond to a shooting at a mini-mart