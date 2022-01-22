Winter storm closes roads in the region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington tweeted around 7 p.m. that city officials had closed Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway from Kerr Avenue to downtown Wilmington because of icy road conditions.

According to a Wilmington Police spokesperson, there have been some wrecks in that area tonight.

Additionally, the City of Wilmington tweeted the I-140 Wilmington/Shallotte exit as been closed and the Dan Cameron Bridge is considered impassable.

Earlier, around 6 p.m. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted the following traffic alert on its Facebook page: Bridges are beginning to ice over on the I-140 around mile marker 20. Already multiple wrecks. Please stay off the roads if possible. Conditions will continue to deteriorate as the evening progresses.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.