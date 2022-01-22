Senior Connect
Wilmington police respond to a shooting at a mini-mart

(Gray News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting at Prince Mini-Mart at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arrival at the store on Princess Place Drive, police were informed that one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The interior of the store was damaged during the shooting and a criminal investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.

