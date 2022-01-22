Oak Island woman gets gift from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Getting trapped in traffic on I-95 a few weeks ago may have been worth it for an Oak Island woman.

Taylor Mooney was on her way to Pittsburgh, PA to catch the Steelers game earlier this month with her friend Bailey Ferguson. That game was quarterback Ben Roethlisburg’s last home game before his suspected retirement.

Instead, she spent the night on I-95, stuck in standstill traffic after a winter storm dumped ice and snow on the roads. Now out the hundreds of dollars she spent on tickets, Mooney and Ferguson would have to turn around and head back to North Carolina.

Roethlisberger, affectionately known as Big Ben to Steelers fans, heard about Mooney’s nightmare of a road trip and made it up to her. She went live on Facebook earlier this week after getting a package from the football player containing a priceless gift.

“I don’t even want to touch them,” said Mooney during her live video. “Signed and worn: Big Ben’s cleats from Kansas City.”

There was also a signed glove in the package with the still-dirty cleats.

Although Roethlisberger has yet to officially announce his retirement, it’s believed that the Steelers playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs was likely his last.

“I feel like I shouldn’t touch these,” said Mooney, “These are going in a glass case... I would have loved to be at that game for Ben’s last home game, but this is honestly more than I could have ever asked for.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.