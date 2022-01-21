Whiteville fares well in the morning, missing any ice; officials warn not to be complacent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The roads heading out to Columbus County Friday morning were a bit damp but with treatment from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there was no noticeable ice on the roads. Emergency officials however do not expect that to last.

With temperatures dropping and more precipitation heading this way, Hal Lowder, Emergency Services Director said they are preparing for the incoming weather. One of the main concerns is the loss of power as trees get coated with ice they are liable to break off and bring down powerlines.

“We could see some power outages so be prepared to hunker down with extra blankets if you’re going to be using a space heater be safe with those,” he said.

One other point he wanted to stress to people is the need to get any medications for several days, in case things do get bad and people are unable to get refills due to road conditions.

As far as businesses go, many were open but some were already closed, including local government.

Grocery stores were busy with people stocking up on essential items like bread, water, and milk. One manager we spoke with at Foodlion said he had seen record days preceding the winter weather, but as far as essential items like water and food, there were options for shoppers.

If power outages do occur people are asked not to call 911, instead, contacting the power company to report them.

