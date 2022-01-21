Senior Connect
UNCW to name student recreation center after late Vice Chancellor

Pat Leonard
Pat Leonard(UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will honor late Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Pat Leonard by naming its student recreation center after her.

The UNCW Board of Trustees approved Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli’s recommendation to name the building the Pat Leonard Student Recreation Center.

Leonard passed away on June 2, 2020.

“Pat Leonard dedicated herself to generations of students at UNCW. The recreation center is one of many special buildings, projects and services she championed during her decades here,” said Sartarelli. “Her skill as a leader and mentor, combined with her sense of humor and her selfless care for others, shaped and supported our Seahawk spirit for years, and we are honored to recognize her memory by naming the student recreation center for her.”

A ceremony will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. at the center. The event is open to the public. Masks will be required outdoors for the ceremony and indoors at all times.

Leonard came to UNCW in 1983 as the associate dean of students. She was named dean of students in 1987 before becoming vice chancellor in 1996. She held the position for 24 years, and was the longest-serving vice chancellor at UNCW.

“Students, faculty and staff connect and collaborate at the rec center, learning from each other and working together to build a healthier campus community one exercise at a time,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lowell Davis. “Pat Leonard set high standards for UNCW and inspired the Division of Student Affairs to join her in achieving them. We are honored to celebrate her legacy, now and in the future, at the Leonard Recreation Center.”

