Trial date for former NHC band director delayed
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for Peter Michael Frank has been rescheduled from Jan. 24. A new trial date has yet to be determined according to the Attorney General’s office.
Frank, who worked at Roland-Grise Middle School as a band director, was arrested in Jan. 2020 and has been charged with committing several sex crimes to students from 1999 to 2019.
