Trial date for former NHC band director delayed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for Peter Michael Frank has been rescheduled from Jan. 24. A new trial date has yet to be determined according to the Attorney General’s office.

Frank, who worked at Roland-Grise Middle School as a band director, was arrested in Jan. 2020 and has been charged with committing several sex crimes to students from 1999 to 2019.

