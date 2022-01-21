Senior Connect
Trial date for former NHC band director delayed

Peter Frank
Peter Frank(New Hanover County Detention Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for Peter Michael Frank has been rescheduled from Jan. 24. A new trial date has yet to be determined according to the Attorney General’s office.

Frank, who worked at Roland-Grise Middle School as a band director, was arrested in Jan. 2020 and has been charged with committing several sex crimes to students from 1999 to 2019.

Some of our previous coverage:

Ex-Roland Grise band teacher indicted on 17 sex crime charges
Search warrants detail alleged sex act by former band teacher with NHC middle schooler
Trial date set for former band director accused of sex crimes against students

