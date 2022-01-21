Senior Connect
Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department's new...
Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department's new Election Threats Task Force.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Chad Stark is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats.

It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Prosecutors did not identify which Georgia officials were allegedly threatened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

