Oldest living person in the US dies at 115

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.
Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.(KETV via CNN Newsource)
By KETV staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – The oldest living person in the United States has died.

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1906, sharing the date with former President Jimmy Carter.

Sutcliffe survived two bouts of breast cancer over the course of her life.

Her friends said she died very peacefully.

