Flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor marines killed in crash

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff, Friday, in honor of two marines killed in a military truck crash.

Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash

The wreck happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Highways 17 and 210, about 10 miles out from Camp Lejeune.

Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Louis Barrera was speeding when he turned onto U-S 17; he lost control and the truck overturned.

Two marines died, two were critically injured and airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Another 15 marines were injured but in stable condition.

