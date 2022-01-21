Flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor marines killed in crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff, Friday, in honor of two marines killed in a military truck crash.

The wreck happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Highways 17 and 210, about 10 miles out from Camp Lejeune.

Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Louis Barrera was speeding when he turned onto U-S 17; he lost control and the truck overturned.

Two marines died, two were critically injured and airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Another 15 marines were injured but in stable condition.

