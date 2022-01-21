Crews report on weather conditions around the region

CAPE FEAR REGION, N.C. (WECT) - As the winter storm moves into the region, road conditions are likely to deteriorate Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

WECT’s crews are reporting from Brunswick, Columbus, and New Hanover Counties.

Roads in Brunswick County still had some traffic this afternoon as people grabbed last minute supplies. North Carolina Highway Patrol reported one ice-related incident today where a tree that was leaning over Hwy 17 and had to be cleared.

In Whiteville, the main roads and some side roads have been salted and extra police and fire crews are on hand.

Whiteville’s emergency services director Hal Lowder urges people to be careful at home using space heaters.

“We could see some power outages so be prepared for power outages, be prepared to hunker down with extra blankets,” said Lowder. “If you’re going to be using a space heater be safe with those”

In Wilmington, Duke Energy is prepared with 100 trucks lined up and 200 workers ready to respond if power lines are brought down by frozen tree limbs.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has back-up generators for use during power outages.

The hospital tends to see more car crash victims during winter storms and officials expect an increase in injuries from falls, so they encourage people to take extra care when checking conditions or letting pets out.

