CFPUA issues boil water advisory for Hawthorne Road area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issues a precautionary boil water advisory this morning for customers near the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Oleander Drive today, Jan. 21.

“Approximately 300 customers are impacted in the area bounded by Oleander Drive, Hawthorne Road/Forest Hills Drive, Country Club Road, and Wrightsville Avenue. The Oleander Court Condominiums are also under a precautionary boil water advisory, and CFPUA staff has delivered notification to the community’s management,” the CFPUA writes in a news release.

During a boil water advisory, you should boil water for a minute then let it cool before consuming in any way.

“Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing,” the CFPUA writes.

The advisory is due to emergency water valve repairs which have already been completed. Crews continue work on repaving the area near the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hawthorne Road.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.