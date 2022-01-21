Senior Connect
AG reaches settlement with tree service company accused of price gouging Wilmington-area residents

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina’s Attorney General has reached a settlement with a Florida-based company accused of price gouging Wilmington-area residents after Hurricane Florence.

Attorney General Josh Stein’s office announced Friday that he had reached a $38,750 settlement with Canary Tree Service and its owner Justin Hartmann. Along with price gouging, the company was accused of failing to provide some customers with their three-day right-to-cancel notices.

“All six consumers who were harmed by Canary’s alleged price gouging will receive full restitution ranging between $4,500 and $14,000,” a news release states. “The settlement also requires the company to ensure they are guaranteeing consumer protections including the right-to-cancel notices and price quotes.”

The AG’s office also announced settlements in two other lawsuits in the state:

- Stein reached a $36,881.53 settlement against Secure Restoration and its owners that will provide full restitution for each of the three homeowners who were price gouged in the New Bern area after Hurricane Florence.

- Stein reached a $10,000 settlement with Jack’s In & Out Food Mart in Durham for allegedly price gouging during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in May. The lawsuit claims the business increased the price of gas from $3.29 per gallon for premium fuel to $5.499 after Gov. Cooper declared a state of emergency related to the shutdown.

