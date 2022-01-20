WPD investigating after man injured in shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital Wednesday evening.

According to WPD officials, police responded to the area Market St. and Gingerwood Road in reference to shots being fired into a vehicle shortly after 5 p.m. Officials say that officers could not locate any victims and vehicles that had been shot in the area.

“Moments later, 22-year-old Monteri Junious showed up at Cape Fear Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound,” a WPD news release states. “He was in stable but critical condition and was transported to NHRMC for further treatment. The vehicle that he was driven to Cape Fear Hospital in had a bullet hole in the passenger side.

“From a preliminary investigation, the victim appears to have been targeted and was being followed. This was an isolated incident. WPD detectives are currently investigating this shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.

