Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Prison for teen who pleaded guilty in college student death

Calvin Hunt, right, and Cameron Hunt, 13, from the Harlem neighborhood of New York, leave...
Calvin Hunt, right, and Cameron Hunt, 13, from the Harlem neighborhood of New York, leave court, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in New York. The pair attended the court appearance of Rashaun Weaver, who was charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the December attack on 18-year-old Tessa Majors, a Barnard College student.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The teenager who admitted to the stabbing death of a New York City college student has been sentenced to 14 years to life in prison.

Rashaun Weaver had pleaded guilty in December to murder and robbery in the killing of Tessa Majors in 2019.

Weaver, 16 now and 14 at the time, was the last of three teens to be sentenced in the case.

Majors was 18 and a first-year student at Barnard College.

She was stabbed in December 2019 during an attempted robbery.

Weaver and another teen were charged as adults in the killing; a 13-year-old was tried as a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rothwell Simmons
‘I don’t know what the hell got into me:’ Man charged with attacking hospital workers appears before judge
Family remembers relatives killed in weekend shooting. Pictured from left is Diretta Robinson,...
‘Instead of looking at what happened, look at who they were:’ Family remembers 3 killed at shopping center
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board decided against reinstating the...
NHC Health Board decides to not reinstate mask mandate
Expect primarily freezing rain and some sleet in SE NC with this winter storm
First Alert Forecast: mild to icy

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
The military vehicle overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
Troopers confirm 2 Marines dead in military truck crash in North Carolina
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US
Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moved...
Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm