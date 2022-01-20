NC Highway Patrol gives tips ahead of anticipated icy roads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As regions across southeastern North Carolina are under an ice storm warning, members of the North Carolina Highway Patrol are giving some tips to stay safe on the roads.

“Speed is one thing,” said Trooper John King. “Sometimes you can’t account for that black ice that you can’t see.”

Black ice is a major concern with the weather, mainly because it is transparent. Black ice blends in with the road, so often times, drivers don’t know that the road is dangerous.

It is especially common on bridges and overpasses, and NC Highway Patrol urges drivers to avoid them and stay at home if at all possible.

“You need to really, really slow down,” said Trooper King. “Again I stress and the Highway Patrol will stress if you don’t need to be on the road during the next couple of days, don’t be out. Especially at night.”

They urge anyone that has to be on the roads during the weather to keep your distance when behind other cars, and drive slower than normal.

When large patches of ice accumulate, the ice will cause you not to be able to stop in time.

“If you enter a curve, you need to enter a curve at a very slow speed.,” Trooper King says. “Again, increasing that following distance. If you do hit some ice, it would allow you some time to get slowed down if it’s a patch of ice and not a solid sheet.”

The North Carolina Highway Patrol will have more troopers on major highways this weekend to make sure things are going as smoothly as possible.

They urge anyone who comes across unsafe conditions to dial *HP (*47).

“If you’re in a situation, or you’ve been involved in a minor wreck, report that and we’ll get someone out there. Whether it be the Highway Patrol or NCDOT to assess that road,” said Trooper King.

