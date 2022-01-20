Senior Connect
Former WECT News anchor appears on “Ellen” show to address racism from a viewer

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michelle Li, a former WECT News anchor, from 2010 to 2013 appeared on “Ellen” Wednesday to talk about her experience dealing with racism from a viewer.

The incident happened after she mentioned a Korean dish she likes to eat on New Year’s Eve.

“In a couple of hours I got that voicemail from a woman who says she was offended because if white anchors talk about what white people eat, they would get fired — and that I was very Asian, and that I needed to keep my Korean to myself.”

Li has received a wave of online support following that incident. The hashtag #VeryAsian is being celebrated by people around the country.

Li works in St. Louis now and is lined up to be a future guest on the the One-on-One Podcast with Jon Evans.

