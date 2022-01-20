Comedy show to benefit DREAMS Center for Arts Education

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local charity is hoping to laugh all the way to the bank. A comedy show this weekend will benefit the DREAMS Center for Arts Education in Wilmington.

Comedians Ellie Coleman, Chad Fogland, Anthony Corvino, Bridget Callahan, Wills Maxwell, Mat Millner, Steve Marcinowski will perform Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Dead Crow Comedy Club located at 511 N. 3rd St.

“It means a lot to me personally because I think it is of great importance for children to build confidence and skill in a positive setting that helps them grow,” says comedian Ellie Coleman. “They are all of our futures.”

DREAMS is a non-profit organization that creates a culture of confidence for youth and teens through arts education.

Proceeds from the comedy show will be donated to the DREAMS center to help the arts program remain 100 percent tuition-free for all children.

