City officials treating roads ahead of winter weather, urging everyone to stay home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As winter weather approaches southeastern North Carolina crews are working around the clock to make sure roadways are safe.

The City of Wilmington sent out two brining trucks around 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon, and a handful of salt trucks left the operations center around 5 o’clock Thursday evening.

“When you put brine out on the road and it’s followed by rain, you lose the effectiveness, but I think in preparation we would rather do it and not need it, or we can always redo it if the need becomes available,” said Dave Mayes, the City’s Director for Public Services.

The city has about 400 miles of roadways, but Mayes says they’re only treating a portion of those.

“And we also have salt and sand-spreading equipment,” said Mayes. “We’ll do that throughout the main city owned roads as well as trying to focus the spreading of our sand and salt mixture on roads that tend to have an incline, so that’s where we’ll concentrate.”

Mayes also said that his biggest message to the community is, ‘Stay home.’

Even though roads are being treated, there is the likelihood of rain before temperatures drop to or below freezing; so, roads might need to be treated again.

Crews are keeping an eye on road conditions and will re-treat them as necessary.

