CFPUA closes lane of Oleander Drive at Hawthorne Road for emergency repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One lane of Oleander Drive at the intersection with Hawthorne Road is closed, Thursday, January 20, for emergency water repairs by Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.

The inner westbound lane of the 2900 block of Oleander Drive is closed, and traffic is being directed onto a single outer westbound lane. Only right turns will be possible in and out of Hawthorne Road during the closure.

Crews are working to repair a broken water valve at this location and the closure could take up to eight hours.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.