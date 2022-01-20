Senior Connect
Brunswick County Schools to hold job fair

Certified Job Fair for all educators!(BCS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools will be holding the 2022 Certified Job Fair on Tuesday, February 22 at North Brunswick High School from 4 p.m.–6 p.m.

Visitors to the job fair will be able to speak with school and district administrators to learn about certified positions in schools and find out more about the job benefits including health, dental, and retirement.

The certified positions include opportunities with:

  • Exceptional Children
  • Elementary, Middle School, High School
  • Career and Technical Education
  • World Languages
  • ROTC
  • Media Coordinator
  • Technology
  • Counseling

If interested, click here to register. Visit the Brunswick County Schools website, email recruiting@bcswan.net or call (910) 253-1045 for more information.

North Brunswick High School is at 114 Scorpion Drive NC, Leland, NC 28451.

