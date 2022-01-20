Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Altercation in northside neighborhood in Wilmington leads to man being shot

(Storyblocks.com)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was shot following an altercation on McRae Street in Wilmington Tuesday, January 18 shortly after 10 a.m.

35-year-old Matthew Higgins, sustained a gunshot wound and was transported by EMS to NHRMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilmington police witnessed the shooting in progress while on patrol in the 800 block of McRae Street. Additional units responded and were able to detain 40-year-old Kelvin Williamson.

During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that Higgins broke into an abandoned house that Williamson was responsible for watching.

This case is under investigation and at this time no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rothwell Simmons
‘I don’t know what the hell got into me:’ Man charged with attacking hospital workers appears before judge
Closures this Friday due to icy winter storm threat
Ice Storm Warning is in effect for all of SE NC
First Alert Forecast: icy winter storm to move in Friday, move out Saturday
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
According to WPD officials, police responded to the area Market St. and Gingerwood Road in...
WPD investigating after man injured in shooting

Latest News

The City of Wilmington's Operations Center is where crews were preparing equipment ahead of the...
City officials treating roads ahead of winter weather, urging everyone to stay home
Wilbert Lamont Robinson
Triple murder suspect, wearing hospital gown and handcuffed to gurney, appears before judge
NC Highway Patrol urging drivers to be cautious on the roads.
NC Highway Patrol gives tips ahead of anticipated icy roads
Flags will be lowered to half-staff to honor two marines who died in truck crash
Flags will be lowered to half-staff to honor two marines who died in truck crash