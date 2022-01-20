Altercation in northside neighborhood in Wilmington leads to man being shot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was shot following an altercation on McRae Street in Wilmington Tuesday, January 18 shortly after 10 a.m.

35-year-old Matthew Higgins, sustained a gunshot wound and was transported by EMS to NHRMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilmington police witnessed the shooting in progress while on patrol in the 800 block of McRae Street. Additional units responded and were able to detain 40-year-old Kelvin Williamson.

During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that Higgins broke into an abandoned house that Williamson was responsible for watching.

This case is under investigation and at this time no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.