Two local hospital staff members injured by person in emergency department

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two team members at New Hanover Regional Medical Center were injured by someone inside the NHRMC emergency department Tuesday, Jan. 18, per a Novant Health spokesperson.

Currently, Novant Health isn’t disclosing the severity of their injuries, and NHRMC police continue to investigate the incident. The statement also expressed that they will not disclose personal connections to the incident for the privacy of those involved.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office website, Rothwell Jacob Simmons, 24, was charged with two counts of assault by strangulation and two counts of attempted first degree murder. He was arrested at NHRMC’s address at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18. As of Wednesday morning, the NHC Detention Facility is holding Simmons with a $7.5 million secured bond. Simmons is expected to appear before a judge this afternoon.

Here is the full statement from the Novant Health spokesperson:

“At this time, we can confirm that two team members were injured Tuesday afternoon by an individual inside of NHRMC’s emergency department. I cannot tell you the extent of the injuries at this time. Our first concern is for the employees and their families. For their privacy, we will not discuss any personnel connections to the incident. NHRMC Company Police is currently investigating this incident.”

