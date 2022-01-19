Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two local hospital staff members injured by person in emergency department

NHRMC company police continue to investigate the incident.
NHRMC company police continue to investigate the incident.(Storyblocks.com)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two team members at New Hanover Regional Medical Center were injured by someone inside the NHRMC emergency department Tuesday, Jan. 18, per a Novant Health spokesperson.

Currently, Novant Health isn’t disclosing the severity of their injuries, and NHRMC police continue to investigate the incident. The statement also expressed that they will not disclose personal connections to the incident for the privacy of those involved.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office website, Rothwell Jacob Simmons, 24, was charged with two counts of assault by strangulation and two counts of attempted first degree murder. He was arrested at NHRMC’s address at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18. As of Wednesday morning, the NHC Detention Facility is holding Simmons with a $7.5 million secured bond. Simmons is expected to appear before a judge this afternoon.

We will update this story as more details are available.

Here is the full statement from the Novant Health spokesperson:

“At this time, we can confirm that two team members were injured Tuesday afternoon by an individual inside of NHRMC’s emergency department. I cannot tell you the extent of the injuries at this time. Our first concern is for the employees and their families. For their privacy, we will not discuss any personnel connections to the incident. NHRMC Company Police is currently investigating this incident.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers relatives killed in weekend shooting. Pictured from left is Diretta Robinson,...
‘Instead of looking at what happened, look at who they were:’ Family remembers 3 killed at shopping center
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board decided against reinstating the...
NHC Health Board decides to not reinstate mask mandate
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Rumcow. in downtown Wilmington reinvents American and Southern classics in a thoughtful, and...
Cape Fear Foodie: Southern Goes Global
Bladen County Schools
Bladen County Schools go remote this Friday due to winter storm threat
New Hanover County offering free mental health support for older adults.
New Hanover County offering free mental health support for older adults
Pender Board of Commissioners approved this development on Monday night.
Pender County Board of Commissioners approve new development in Rocky Point area