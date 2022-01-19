TRAFFIC ALERT: Work to improve downtown Wilmington intersection will cause lane closures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Intermittent lane closures can be expected around the intersection of South 3rd Street and Dock Street beginning January 24 for contract crews to work on safety improvements to the intersection.

Contractors for the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will be extending an existing median on South 3rd Street so that drivers on Dock Street will have to turn right instead of making the dangerous maneuver of crossing S. 3rd Street to turn left or go straight.

“The project will include the addition of a marked crosswalk and allow pedestrians to wait in the median, if necessary, while crossing South Third Street, which does not have a traffic signal at this location,” the NCDOT press release stated.

Although work will start January 24, lane closures are not likely until the week beginning January 31.

“Drivers will encounter off-and-on lane closures on South Third Street near Dock Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting near the end of January; some occasional nighttime lane closures may occur as well. In addition, Dock Street will have periodic lane restrictions around this intersection,” according to the press release.

The expected project completion date is fall 2022.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.