Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Work to improve downtown Wilmington intersection will cause lane closures

Road work sign (FILE)
Road work sign (FILE)(WVIR)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Intermittent lane closures can be expected around the intersection of South 3rd Street and Dock Street beginning January 24 for contract crews to work on safety improvements to the intersection.

Contractors for the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will be extending an existing median on South 3rd Street so that drivers on Dock Street will have to turn right instead of making the dangerous maneuver of crossing S. 3rd Street to turn left or go straight.

“The project will include the addition of a marked crosswalk and allow pedestrians to wait in the median, if necessary, while crossing South Third Street, which does not have a traffic signal at this location,” the NCDOT press release stated.

Although work will start January 24, lane closures are not likely until the week beginning January 31.

“Drivers will encounter off-and-on lane closures on South Third Street near Dock Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting near the end of January; some occasional nighttime lane closures may occur as well. In addition, Dock Street will have periodic lane restrictions around this intersection,” according to the press release.

The expected project completion date is fall 2022.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHRMC police continue to investigate the incident.
UPDATE: $7.5 million secured bond remains for man charged with attacking two NHRMC hospital staff members in emergency department
Family remembers relatives killed in weekend shooting. Pictured from left is Diretta Robinson,...
‘Instead of looking at what happened, look at who they were:’ Family remembers 3 killed at shopping center
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board decided against reinstating the...
NHC Health Board decides to not reinstate mask mandate
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Jan. 19, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: mild to icy

Latest News

One block of South 10th Street at the intersection with Wooster Street near downtown Wilmington...
TRAFFIC ALERT: One block of S. 10th Street closed due to emergency repair
Southport leaders to explore paid parking
Paid parking discussion tabled for Southport
The roundabout at NC 41 and NC 410, which opened in 2020, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bladen Co. roundabout to close one day for street light installation
The closure will begin at 6 a.m. January 10 and the repairs should take no longer than five days
UPDATE: Traffic to use detours during temporary road closure of US 421 for track repairs