Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

SOURCE: Two dead, seven Marines critical after military vehicle crash in Onslow County

Military vehicle crash
Military vehicle crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - At least two Marines have died and seven critically injured after a military truck crashed in Onslow County.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, that’s between Verona and Holly Ridge.

A witness tells WITN News that a Marine 5-ton truck carrying several Marines rolled over. That witness said there were “many injured” and that a medical helicopter had landed to pick up the injured Marines.

A source said two Marines died, seven critically injured, and five others in the truck “cleared”.

The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Onslow County has sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune tells us that base fire and emergency services are on scene providing support. Ambulances also came from Pender and Jones counties.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers relatives killed in weekend shooting. Pictured from left is Diretta Robinson,...
‘Instead of looking at what happened, look at who they were:’ Family remembers 3 killed at shopping center
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board decided against reinstating the...
NHC Health Board decides to not reinstate mask mandate
NHRMC police continue to investigate the incident.
UPDATE: $7.5 million secured bond remains for man charged with attacking two NHRMC hospital staff members in emergency department
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son

Latest News

It’s a good idea to make sure your pipes are ready for the freezing temperatures.
Are you winter weather ready? Experts say insulate your pipes and salt your sidewalks
Looking back: Shan Carter convicted of murder
Crimes of the Cape Fear: 25th anniversary of Shan Carter murders
Rumcow. in downtown Wilmington reinvents American and Southern classics in a thoughtful, and...
Cape Fear Foodie: Southern Goes Global
NHRMC police continue to investigate the incident.
UPDATE: $7.5 million secured bond remains for man charged with attacking two NHRMC hospital staff members in emergency department