Pender County Board of Commissioners approve new development in Rocky Point area
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners approved a new 300-acre development in the Rocky Point area on Tuesday night.
The new development called Falls Mist Garden will include 750 single-family homes, a farmer’s market, and it’s own wastewater facility.
The planned development is located south of Hwy 210.
