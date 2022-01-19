Pender County Board of Commissioners approve new development in Rocky Point area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners approved a new 300-acre development in the Rocky Point area on Tuesday night.

The new development called Falls Mist Garden will include 750 single-family homes, a farmer’s market, and it’s own wastewater facility.

The planned development is located south of Hwy 210.

