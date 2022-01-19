Senior Connect
Middle School in Bladen County to switch to remote learning Thursday

Bladen County Schools
Bladen County Schools(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown Middle School will transition to remote learning for Thursday January 20 because of staff shortages.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Bladen County Schools said the staff shortages were a result of COVID-19 cases and exposures.

Students will be able access assignments through Canvas and can contact the school to arrange a pick-up time for any materials.

