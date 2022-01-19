Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Leland conducts controlled burn in Brunswick Forest area

Controlled burn
Controlled burn
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue is conducting a controlled burn in the Mallory Creek area next to Brunswick Forest starting Wednesday January 19.

The controlled burn will take place daily, as conditions allow, for the next two to three weeks.

Viewers called to report seeing smoke across the river in Brunswick County from the Wilmington side of the Cape Fear River.

According to a Facebook post, depending on the wind direction, smoke may be visible in Mallory Creek, Brunswick Forest, Magnolia Greens, or behind Walmart.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rothwell Simmons
‘I don’t know what the hell got into me:’ Man charged with attacking hospital workers appears before judge
Family remembers relatives killed in weekend shooting. Pictured from left is Diretta Robinson,...
‘Instead of looking at what happened, look at who they were:’ Family remembers 3 killed at shopping center
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board decided against reinstating the...
NHC Health Board decides to not reinstate mask mandate
Expect primarily freezing rain and some sleet in SE NC with this winter storm
First Alert Forecast: mild to icy

Latest News

Pender County Schools
“I’m just waiting for the phone call that my son’s been exposed”: Pender County Schools sees major spike in COVID cases and exposures
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Troopers confirm two Marines dead in military truck crash in Onslow County
Rothwell Simmons
‘I don’t know what the hell got into me:’ Man charged with attacking hospital workers appears before judge
Pender County struggles with high COVID-19 case numbers, schools keep masks optional
Pender County struggles with high COVID-19 case numbers, schools keep masks optional