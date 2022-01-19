Leland conducts controlled burn in Brunswick Forest area

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue is conducting a controlled burn in the Mallory Creek area next to Brunswick Forest starting Wednesday January 19.

The controlled burn will take place daily, as conditions allow, for the next two to three weeks.

Viewers called to report seeing smoke across the river in Brunswick County from the Wilmington side of the Cape Fear River.

According to a Facebook post, depending on the wind direction, smoke may be visible in Mallory Creek, Brunswick Forest, Magnolia Greens, or behind Walmart.

