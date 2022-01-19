Senior Connect
Jan. 6 committee obtains phone records for Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle

FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President...
FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President Donald Trump's sons, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, shown here at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed and obtained phone records for former President Donald Trump’s son Eric and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

In a marked escalation of the investigation, this appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena targeting a member of the Trump family.

The phone records are part of a larger investigation into who was communicating before, during and after Jan. 6.

Eric Trump and Guilfoyle both spoke at the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

The committee has already subpoenaed phone records for more than 100 people in the investigation.

