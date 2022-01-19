Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: mild to icy

Your First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for both Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22.
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with sun, southwest breezes, and 60+ temperatures Wednesday, but a soggy and frigid cold front looms. As bothersome and / or disruptive weather is likely late in the week, your First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for both Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22.

Timing & Impacts:

Thursday afternoon and night: scattered rain showers, winds shifting to northerly, temperatures steadily falling from the 60s to the 30s, patchy freezing rain and sleet pellets mixing with raindrops late.

Friday: rain, freezing rain, and sleet glazing some surfaces heavily, temperatures mired no higher than the 30s amid biting northerly winds, slippery overpasses probable, stressed trees and power outages possible.

Friday night into Saturday: mixed precipitation gradually tapering, icy surfaces remaining with temperatures buried in the 20s to near 30 at night and likely no higher than the upper 30s and lower 40s in the day.

Your Plan & Our Promise: Prepare for potential icing impacts and approach any local and regional travel with extreme caution. We’ll have you covered with straight-forward hour-by-hour forecasts, radar imagery, and video updates on TV and your WECT Weather App.

Catch many of these items and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

