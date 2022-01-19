Bladen County Schools go remote this Friday due to winter storm threat

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Schools announces they are moving to remote learning on Friday, January 21.

But this closure isn’t due to COVID-19 infections. Instead, the school district will move online to avoid the winter weather predicted for this weekend.

“Instructions for completing assignments for Friday will be given to students before leaving school on Thursday. This information will also be posted in Canvas,” the school district writes in a news release.

