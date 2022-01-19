Senior Connect
Are you winter weather ready? Experts say insulate your pipes and salt your sidewalks

It’s a good idea to make sure your pipes are ready for the freezing temperatures.
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Now is the time to get prepared for any potential wintry weather or ice this weekend, and hardware stores across the area are busy as people shop for their winter needs.

While the Cape Fear is unlikely to see some snow, you may be salting sidewalks and driveways this weekend. It’s also a good idea to make sure your pipes are ready for the freezing temperatures. That means letting faucets drip, insulating your exterior pipes and covering your outdoor faucets to keep them out of the cold.

The Ace Hardware store in Leland says it’s been out of ice melt for over a month. If you can’t get your hands on a bag, there are other options to keep ice problems to a minimum.

“I would say get some pool salt or some regular house salt would help,” said store manager Austin Little. “Any kind of salt helps out a tremendous amount. You can go to the grocery store like ‘the Pig’ to get a little bit of salt to help. Even just put it on your tires just to get out the driveway if you have to.”

Just because Leland’s ACE Hardware is out of ice melt doesn’t mean other locations are but you will want to get some soon.

If you are putting down ice melt or salt this weekend, Little says you should do it sooner rather than later.

