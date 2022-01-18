Senior Connect
Wilmington City Council considers allocating $2.4 million for multi-use path

The council will hear a variety of ordinances and resolutions at their meeting today
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tonight, January 6 at 6:30 p.m. the Wilmington City Council will meet for their second meeting of the year. The meeting will be streamed online via YouTube and on the Wilmington City Council website.

Some items on the agenda include sidewalk repairs, a request for $2.4 million in funding for multi-use paths near UNCW and the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

The city is hearing an ordinance to rezone 14.85 acres at 5026 Oleander Drive from Community Business (Conditional District) to a New Community Business (Conditional District). In other words, East West Partners NC is planning to build an apartment complex, and a traffic light with a pedestrian crossing would be added to Oleander to accommodate. The complex would also have a connection

You can view full agenda here, but details may change as the finer points are ironed out.

Also, a resolution will be considered which would give $2.4 million from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for several transportation infrastructure projects. That would be alongside $600,000 reallocated from currently unallocated funds from the City for $3 million total.

Below is an overview of the proposed update, which would introduce several multi-use paths for use by pedestrians and cyclists near UNCW.

