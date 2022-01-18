Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.

By Sloane O'Cone and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Two 27-year-old mothers were shot and killed in front of their children in Georgia over the weekend, bringing the discussion of gun violence to the forefront of the local community.

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson had the type of friendship everyone looks for, WRDW reports.

Their friends say that from being great mothers to facing hardships, they did it together or alongside one another.

Now, outside the home, the mailbox is open and full, crime scene tape is on the ground, and their children’s toys are scattered across the lawn showing the impact an impulse can have.

Augusta commission member Dennis Williams says searching for answers is not easy.

“It’s not a whole lot that the system can do to eliminate the problem because the problem lies in the individual’s heart,” said Williams.

He says work is needed on education to help people think and make sound decisions and to provide more funding to tools like the Boys & Girls Club, churches, and work-study programs.

More cooperation and communication with law enforcement is key.

“Those things that we have to work hard as community leaders and as members of the community to keep violence out of our community and area,” he said.

If you really want to make a difference, “Try and be a good role model for our young people,” said Williams.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers relatives killed in weekend shooting. Pictured from left is Diretta Robinson,...
‘Instead of looking at what happened, look at who they were:’ Family remembers 3 killed at shopping center
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
The 13-year-old was one of three to die during the tragic events of January 15.
Child victim of Saturday’s shooting was a Pender County Schools student
The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board decided against reinstating the...
NHC Health Board decides to not reinstate mask mandate
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Doctors say COVID vaccines are an essential part of moving out of this pandemic phase.
What is the endemic phase and when could we see that happen? Plus, more on COVID-19:
This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the...
FBI, US agencies look beyond indictments in cybercrime fight
The New Hanover County School Board
NHC School Board to discuss public participation at board meetings
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel