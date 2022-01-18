‘This is a movement not a moment’: Local church honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by serving others

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members from Union Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor James H. Nixon are choosing to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday by showing love to complete strangers.

“This church was built on love,” said organizer Beverly Phillips. “And so, with the community and the Black Caucus, we thought it was the best thing for the community to come together and bridge the gap to show we do love one another.”

Beverly Phillips decided to organize a service project after seeing the devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky on December 10th.

That night, overnight twisters killed 76 people, and destroyed entire communities.

“Mayfield, Kentucky was one of the cities in the Midwest that got leveled completely. Everything there was just flattened,” Phillips said.

Church members along with members of the New Hanover Black Leadership Caucus hope to fill a box truck with donated items for victims of the storms.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, they asked the community to come together and help fill the truck with essential items.

“A lot of times we do a lot of talk,” said Church Deacon Miles Davidson. “Now, we are actually putting some action behind what we are talking about.”

These members choosing to take that action on the National Day of Service to improve the lives of others.

“This is a movement not a moment,” said Black Leadership Caucus Member Sonya Patrick. “And when we give to our community, we are carrying on the legacy of Dr. King. Like the deacon said, it’s time to put words into actions and not just words.”

The church is taking donations through Sunday, and the truck will leave for Kentucky early Monday morning.

They are asking for donations of essential items, including clothing, food, and sanitary items for women, men, and children.

The church is accepting cash and check donations, and checks should be made out to the church with the memo line “Kentucky Relief Campaign”. If Cash App is your preferred donation method, their username is $umbc2711 and they ask that you put that the donation is for Kentucky in the caption.

Drop off times at Union Missionary Baptist Church are listed below:

2711 Princess Place Dr. Wilmington, NC 28412

Friday, January 21: 12:00 pm -6:00pm

Saturday, January 22: 10:00 am-6:00pm

Sunday, January 23: 10:00 am-4:00pm

