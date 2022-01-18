Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NHC School Board to discuss public participation at board meetings

The New Hanover County School Board
The New Hanover County School Board(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Among items being considered by the New Hanover County School Board at a meeting Tuesday evening, is the topic of public participation in board meetings.

At a meeting last week, Board Chair Stephanie Kraybill suggested the board may consider a lottery system that chooses speakers at random in order to allow more people to speak on a wider range of issues.

New Hanover County school board to discuss lottery system for public comments at meetings

Policy Code 2310 Public Participation at Board Meetings will be discussed toward the end of the meeting.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers relatives killed in weekend shooting. Pictured from left is Diretta Robinson,...
‘Instead of looking at what happened, look at who they were:’ Family remembers 3 killed at shopping center
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
The 13-year-old was one of three to die during the tragic events of January 15.
Child victim of Saturday’s shooting was a Pender County Schools student
The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board decided against reinstating the...
NHC Health Board decides to not reinstate mask mandate
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Doctors say COVID vaccines are an essential part of moving out of this pandemic phase.
What is the endemic phase and when could we see that happen? Plus, more on COVID-19:
Community members are meeting with a developer about a proposed 1,875 unit community on a plot...
Community in Brunswick County concerned proposed development may overcrowd schools
Nakina Middle School switching to virtual instruction this week
Another school switches to remote learning
Two new bands added to the Live Oak Pavilion line-up for the summer
Two new bands added to the line-up for Riverfront Park