NHC School Board to discuss public participation at board meetings

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Among items being considered by the New Hanover County School Board at a meeting Tuesday evening, is the topic of public participation in board meetings.

At a meeting last week, Board Chair Stephanie Kraybill suggested the board may consider a lottery system that chooses speakers at random in order to allow more people to speak on a wider range of issues.

Policy Code 2310 Public Participation at Board Meetings will be discussed toward the end of the meeting.

