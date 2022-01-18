NHC School Board to discuss public participation at board meetings
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Among items being considered by the New Hanover County School Board at a meeting Tuesday evening, is the topic of public participation in board meetings.
At a meeting last week, Board Chair Stephanie Kraybill suggested the board may consider a lottery system that chooses speakers at random in order to allow more people to speak on a wider range of issues.
Policy Code 2310 Public Participation at Board Meetings will be discussed toward the end of the meeting.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.