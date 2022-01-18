Nakina Middle School switching to virtual instruction this week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Nakina Middle School will move to virtual instruction starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, due to the lack of available staff, Columbus County Schools announced Tuesday.

The school is scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24.

“Closing school facilities is a serious step that is only taken after much consideration of the health, safety and well-being of our students,” the school system stated in a news release. “Nakina Middle has experienced rising COVID positive cases and quarantines in recent days. While we desire to keep school doors open, a significant portion of staff members at Nakina Middle have been required to quarantine or isolate, and with a lack of available substitutes, there is not enough supervision to safely and effectively operate the school.”

